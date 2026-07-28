Kimi K3: Moonshot's breakthrough AI model now available for download
What's the story
In a major development, China's Moonshot AI has made its Kimi K3 model publicly downloadable. The Beijing-based company released the model's weights on Monday. These weights are used to guide artificial intelligence systems toward solutions. The move comes amid growing US concerns over Chinese infiltration into top-tier artificial intelligence (AI) development.
Business approach
Yang Zhilin's hopes for strategic advantage
Yang Zhilin, the founder of Moonshot AI, hopes this strategic decision will attract more users by offering better accessibility and transparency than competing US proprietary systems.
The launch of Kimi K3 is seen as a sign that Chinese companies can compete with those having full access to NVIDIA's AI accelerators on a smaller budget and with fewer advanced resources.
Market impact
Cloud AI computing providers to benefit
The release of Kimi K3 could also benefit cloud AI computing providers specializing in hosting third-party open models.
These Made-in-China AI models, led by DeepSeek, have gained global popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and similar performance to US models.
Since the launch of Kimi K3, Moonshot AI's daily sales have reportedly increased at least sixfold.
Growth trajectory
Moonshot AI eyes potential $50 billion IPO in Hong Kong
Moonshot AI is now looking to raise a new investment round at a $50 billion valuation.
This comes as part of its preparations for a potential IPO in Hong Kong later this year.
The move highlights Moonshot AI's rapid growth and ambition to expand its footprint in the global open software community.
Model specifications
Kimi K3 on par with US's best models
Kimi K3, which boasts a 2.8 trillion parameter set, is said to be on par with US companies' best AI models, Anthropic's Claude Fable and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol.
The model's open weights will allow users to run it locally on their devices without worrying about token costs.
However, given its size, enterprise-grade infrastructure may be required to run this advanced AI model instead of just a laptop.
Security fears
US companies alarmed by rise of Chinese open-weight models
The rise of Chinese open-weight AI models like Kimi K3 and Zai's GLM 5.2 has raised concerns among US companies.
These models are getting closer to US frontier models and are much cheaper to run for users.
Anthropic and OpenAI have been lobbying the Trump administration for tighter restrictions on these Chinese open-weight AI models, citing potential risks of intellectual property theft and national security threats.