China's Moonshot debuts world's largest open-weight AI model

Moonshot claims that Kimi K3 "performed competitively with Fable 5 (with fallback) and substantially outperformed Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Sol, and GPT 5.5" in terms of GPU kernel optimization.

The term refers to techniques that maximize AI hardware utilization while minimizing latency.

The model has also performed well in third-party evaluations, ranking first in a benchmark assessing web interface-building capabilities and second overall behind Fable 5 but ahead of GPT-5.6 Sol on another evaluation platform Vals AI.