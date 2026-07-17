China's Moonshot debuts world's largest open-weight AI model
What's the story
Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Moonshot has unveiled Kimi K3, a 2.8 trillion-parameter model that it claims is the world's largest open-weight AI system. Moonshot claims that Kimi K3 is the first open-weight model to come close to the 3 trillion-parameter mark. It is designed for advanced reasoning, long-horizon coding, and knowledge work. The model has a 1 million-token context window, which means it can handle and remember a lot more information than its predecessors in one go.
Benchmark results
Model outperformed several leading systems in benchmark tests
Moonshot claims that Kimi K3 "performed competitively with Fable 5 (with fallback) and substantially outperformed Opus 4.8, GPT 5.6 Sol, and GPT 5.5" in terms of GPU kernel optimization.
The term refers to techniques that maximize AI hardware utilization while minimizing latency.
The model has also performed well in third-party evaluations, ranking first in a benchmark assessing web interface-building capabilities and second overall behind Fable 5 but ahead of GPT-5.6 Sol on another evaluation platform Vals AI.
Market competition
China's AI model race heating up
The global AI race is heating up with Chinese companies speeding up their model release cycles.
This comes after Z.ai's GLM-5.2 scored close to top US closed-source models on benchmark tests, debunking the myth that Chinese AI models lag behind by at least six months.
Hong Kong-listed MiniMax is also working on a 2.7 trillion parameter model for a possible Q3 2026 launch and an imminent debut of its frontier-level multimodal model H3.
Model enhancements
Moonshot backed by tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent
Moonshot says that Kimi K3 comes with two major architectural upgrades that improve computing efficiency and let it complete long-horizon coding tasks with little human supervision.
The model is now available on various platforms such as Kimi Work, Kimi Code, Kimi API, and Kimi.com.
Moonshot has been backed by tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent as it continues to expand its capabilities in the competitive AI sector.