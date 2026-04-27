How China plans to tackle rising number of Alzheimer's cases

China has launched a major national campaign against Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative brain condition that could affect nearly 10% of its population by 2050. The initiative comes as the country braces for a sharp increase in cases, with the number of diagnosed Alzheimer's patients tripling over the past three decades. The campaign aims to prevent a potential public health and economic crisis due to the high cost and limited availability of existing treatments.

Collaborative effort Campaign brings together leading scientific institutions, biotech companies The campaign against Alzheimer's has brought together some of China's leading scientific institutions, top biotech companies, and many experts. On March 20, four tech innovation companies and three academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering came together at the Beijing Institute of Process Engineering. They were there to launch a national project aimed at developing new biological drugs for Alzheimer's treatment. These include peptide nasal sprays, novel NK cell drugs, targeted protein antibodies, and synthetic peptide-mediated lysosomal-targeted chimeras (SPYTAC).

Rising challenge Why China is worried China is facing the world's fastest-growing number of dementia cases. The country has been struggling with a lack of effective therapies for the Alzheimer's disease, which are often too expensive for patients to afford. This makes the development of new treatments even more critical in combating this public health crisis.

Advertisement