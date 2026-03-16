This innovative Chinese robot can make you a centaur
What's the story
Chinese researchers have developed an innovative wearable human-robot hybrid device, dubbed the "centaur robot." The groundbreaking tech is designed to enhance soldiers' physical capabilities in challenging environments. The system was developed by a team at Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen. It consists of two independent robotic legs and a robotic torso, connected to the user through an elastic interface.
Enhanced capabilities
Device promises to improve stamina and mobility
The centaur robot is an upgrade on the exoskeleton systems already in use by the People's Liberation Army. The new device promises to give an even greater extra push, improving stamina and mobility. Tests have shown that when carrying a 20kg load, wearing the robot reduces the user's net metabolic cost by 35% and foot pressure by 52%.
Performance
Robot can navigate stairs, slopes, rough ground
The centaur robot comes with autonomous path-planning and a human-robot interface. This gives it impressive agility and adaptability to different terrains. The device can navigate stairs, slopes, and rough outdoor ground with ease. However, its peculiar design has sparked some debate online, with some questioning its practicality over simpler solutions like a handcart.