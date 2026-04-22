The facility is located in Guangdong

This Chinese tech might give it military edge over US

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:42 pm Apr 22, 202607:42 pm

What's the story

China has unveiled a new plasma mill in Guangdong, which is being touted as the largest in the world. The facility uses cutting-edge technology that is 10 times more efficient than traditional methods. This advancement could give China a critical edge in producing micron-scale "super powders," essential for modern military technology such as stealth aircraft and hypersonic missiles.