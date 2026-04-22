This Chinese tech might give it military edge over US
What's the story
China has unveiled a new plasma mill in Guangdong, which is being touted as the largest in the world. The facility uses cutting-edge technology that is 10 times more efficient than traditional methods. This advancement could give China a critical edge in producing micron-scale "super powders," essential for modern military technology such as stealth aircraft and hypersonic missiles.
Precision tools
Understanding the role of plasma mills in defense technology
Plasma mills may look like simple spinning drums filled with heavy balls made of different materials, but they are crucial for producing advanced defense technology. These include radar-absorbing coatings on stealth aircraft made from magnetic iron flakes ground into microscopic slivers. Jet engine turbine blades are also manufactured using metal powders pressed and heated to eliminate hidden flaws.
Industrial scale
Potential impact on global defense landscape
The new mill's ability to produce super powders on an industrial scale could revolutionize the defense industry. The technology behind it allows for mass production of these essential materials, giving China a potential edge over its competitors. This development is especially significant given that military supremacy today relies heavily on such micron-scale materials.