China's FAST telescope just made the universe clearer to us

The publicly available data from FASHI gives astronomers around the world an unparalleled pool of galaxies to study some of the universe's biggest mysteries.

This includes everything from how the vast cosmic web formed to why some galaxies flourish while others dwindle.

Compared to ALFALFA, a landmark US survey conducted with Arecibo from 2005-2012, FASHI has surveyed about three times more sky and found smaller, fainter, and more distant galaxies.