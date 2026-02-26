New 3D printing breakthrough creates solid objects in seconds
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a groundbreaking technique that can turn liquid into solid 3D objects in less than a second. The innovative method, unveiled by a team from Tsinghua University, is said to be the world's fastest 3D printing technology. Unlike traditional methods that rely on mechanical scanning and layer-by-layer construction over long periods, this new approach uses holographic projection for rapid solidification.
Innovation
Placing the printing material in a transparent container
The new method involves placing the printing material in a transparent container and using holographic projection to solidify it into a solid structure. This technique, which falls somewhere between carving and printing, combines speed with precision. The researchers were able to print millimeter-scale components in just 0.6 seconds using this innovative approach.
Conventional techniques
Traditional methods rely on mechanical scanning
Traditional 3D printing methods rely on mechanical scanning by a printing nozzle, which builds objects layer by layer over minutes or even hours. In some cases, this precision can slow down the process. The new technique developed by the Tsinghua University team could overcome these limitations, making it a potential game-changer in the field of 3D printing.