What's SpaceSail, China's satellite internet project to rival Musk's Starlink?
What's the story
China's SpaceSail, a government-backed project, is gearing up to take on Elon Musk's Starlink in the satellite internet arena. Despite having just a few hundred satellites in low Earth orbit compared to Starlink's over 10,000, SpaceSail claims it has enough satellites for its first commercial application. The company is scaling up quickly and is said to be in talks with dozens of countries for satellite internet services.
Business tactics
Spaceail's strategy and potential impact
Blaine Curcio, founder of Hong Kong-based Orbital Gateway Consulting, said SpaceSail is "deliberately targeting" regions where Starlink has faced "political or regulatory issues." He likened its strategy to that of Chinese electric car maker BYD, which used billions in government subsidies to surpass Tesla in global sales. This strategic approach could give SpaceSail an edge over its competitors.
Financial backing
Implications for the satellite internet market
While SpaceSail's recent funding round pales in comparison to Starlink owner SpaceX's record-breaking $85.7 billion initial public offering, China's growing global influence could give it an edge. The company's ability to negotiate with dozens of countries for satellite internet coverage shows its ambition and potential impact on the industry. As it scales up, SpaceSail could become a major player in the satellite internet market.