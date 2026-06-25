The company is scaling up quickly

What's SpaceSail, China's satellite internet project to rival Musk's Starlink?

By Akash Pandey 06:03 pm Jun 25, 202606:03 pm

What's the story

China's SpaceSail, a government-backed project, is gearing up to take on Elon Musk's Starlink in the satellite internet arena. Despite having just a few hundred satellites in low Earth orbit compared to Starlink's over 10,000, SpaceSail claims it has enough satellites for its first commercial application. The company is scaling up quickly and is said to be in talks with dozens of countries for satellite internet services.