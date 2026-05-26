China sends embryo-like stem cell structures for Tiangong microgravity study
Technology
China sent embryo-like/artificial structures made from human stem cells to its Tiangong space station for a five-day experiment.
The goal? To see how microgravity affects early human development, something that could be super important if we ever want to live on the Moon or Mars.
Space samples frozen for Earth comparison
Scientists focused on two early stages of embryo growth: one group was placed on uterine cells to mimic attachment, while another was set up in special chips to study how tissues and organs start forming.
After five days, the space samples were frozen and will be compared with identical ones kept on Earth, helping researchers figure out if space really changes how we grow from the very beginning.