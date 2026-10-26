China sets Guinness record with 110 humanoid robots in Jinan

This isn't just about cool dance moves: it's a big step for China's robotics scene, showing that they can coordinate lots of robots at once.

AgiBot sees these bots popping up soon in cultural and tourism performances, public services, scientific research, and education.

While there are still challenges to making them reliable everywhere, China is aiming to develop more than 100 high-value application scenarios and establish the capacity to deploy tens of thousands of robots at scale by the end of 2026.