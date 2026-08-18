China starts removing Microsoft Windows from government systems
What's the story
China is discontinuing a version of Microsoft's Windows 10 for government agencies, as part of its broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign technology. The decision was made by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, which has asked some state-linked entities to uninstall this customized OS from their systems. The move comes months ahead of schedule and highlights Beijing's growing unease with a key US tech product.
Tech transition
The OS was developed by CMIT
The specific version of Windows 10 being phased out was developed by C&M Information Technologies Co. (CMIT), a joint venture between Microsoft and state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corp.
CMIT was established in 2016 to ensure that Windows 10 complies with Beijing's security requirements.
The software was originally scheduled for retirement in February 2027, as part of a government campaign against foreign technology use.
Domestic shift
China has been promoting homegrown technologies
China has been promoting the use of homegrown technologies in sensitive sectors, including military and state-owned enterprises.
Several Chinese firms have developed their own operating systems to replace Windows. These include Kylin Software and Tongxin Software Technology.
The country has also ordered central government agencies to replace foreign-branded PCs with domestic ones, furthering its goal of tech independence.
AI reliance
China's efforts to develop next-gen technologies
Amid the unavailability of advanced AI accelerators from NVIDIA, China is turning to domestic companies such as Huawei Technologies and Cambricon Technologies for chips needed to develop next-gen technologies.
CMIT's Windows 10 has been modified with additional cybersecurity features developed in China, and some native functions have been disabled to meet national security requirements.
Corporate comment
Microsoft's response to the situation
In light of China's decision, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "Microsoft is not aware of a security incident affecting this product, which continues to receive regular security updates."
The company did not provide any further details on the matter.
Despite these developments, China remains an important market for Microsoft. The tech giant has built a big business selling AI models to Chinese companies like ByteDance and Tencent Holdings.