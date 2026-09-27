China just refueled a satellite in high Earth orbit
What's the story
Chinese researchers have conducted a groundbreaking satellite-to-satellite refueling operation in high Earth orbit. The achievement was described in a paper currently undergoing peer review by the team from the state-funded Deep Space Exploration Laboratory, for the Journal of Deep Space Exploration. It describes China's successful provision of room-temperature propellant refueling for a high-orbit BeiDou satellite, marking an unprecedented milestone in space exploration technology.
Technological advancement
Technological achievement and edge over other nations
The successful refueling operation has been hailed as a major technological achievement for China.
It not only demonstrates the country's capabilities in space technology but also gives it an edge over other nations in the race to master this complex procedure.
The researchers said that this operation has given China valuable experience.
Future developments
Need for low-temperature propellants
While the recent operation is a major step forward, the researchers stressed the need to develop technologies for transferring extremely low-temperature propellants.
These are known to offer better performance for large spacecraft and deep-space missions.
This highlights China's commitment to advancing its space technology capabilities and its understanding of complex processes like satellite-to-satellite refueling in high Earth orbit.