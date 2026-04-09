China targets Moon landing by 2030 as Artemis fuels competition
Technology
NASA's Artemis mission has reignited the space race, and China is all in.
With the US aiming for a Moon landing in 2028 after Artemis II's record-breaking deep-space trip, China now wants its astronauts on the Moon by 2030.
It's not just about science: there's some real global competition heating up.
China to launch Mengzhou and Lanyue
China is building on its robotic mission wins with a new crewed plan: it will use two Long March 10 rockets to launch both its Mengzhou spacecraft and Lanyue lunar lander, which will meet up in lunar orbit.