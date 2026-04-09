China targets Moon landing by 2030 as Artemis fuels competition Technology Apr 09, 2026

NASA's Artemis mission has reignited the space race, and China is all in.

With the US aiming for a Moon landing in 2028 after Artemis II's record-breaking deep-space trip, China now wants its astronauts on the Moon by 2030.

It's not just about science: there's some real global competition heating up.