World's biggest superconducting magnet, for nuclear fusion reactor, tested successfully
What's the story
China has successfully tested the world's largest superconducting magnet for a nuclear fusion reactor. The achievement was part of the country's CRAFT "artificial sun" project, which aims to create a miniature Sun at over 100 million degree Celsius and trap it in a doughnut-shaped metal cage to generate electricity. The results were achieved by researchers from the Institute of Plasma Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Project details
What is the CRAFT project?
The Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) project is a major step toward nuclear fusion. It involves two coils: a toroidal-field magnet that acts as a magnetic cage and a central solenoid that serves as the igniter. The magnetic cage, known as the CRAFT toroidal field coil, is vital to keep the container of this miniature Sun from melting under extreme temperatures.
Magnet significance
Superconducting magnet and its significance
The superconducting magnet plays a key role in the CRAFT project. It generates a strong magnetic field to keep the container from melting, even at temperatures reaching hundreds of millions of degree Celsius. This innovative design makes it possible for China to take a major step toward achieving nuclear fusion, which has long been seen as the holy grail of clean energy production.