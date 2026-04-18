China to host 2nd humanoid robot half marathon in Beijing

China dominates humanoid robot installations

The course isn't easy: it's full of slopes and parkland to really push these bots' engineering limits.

The event is all about driving innovation in robotics, with China already accounting for more than 80% of global humanoid robot installations in 2025.

Companies like AgiBot and Unitree are already shipping thousands of units, but experts say there's still a way to go before we see these robots doing everyday jobs.

For now, China's betting big on smarter robots that can learn and adapt just like us.