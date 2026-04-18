China to host 2nd humanoid robot half marathon in Beijing
China is gearing up for its second-ever humanoid robot half marathon this Sunday in Beijing, and it's bigger than ever: over 300 robots will tackle the 21-kilometer course.
What's cool is that about 40% of them will run on their own, showing off just how far AI tech has come since last year.
China dominates humanoid robot installations
The course isn't easy: it's full of slopes and parkland to really push these bots' engineering limits.
The event is all about driving innovation in robotics, with China already accounting for more than 80% of global humanoid robot installations in 2025.
Companies like AgiBot and Unitree are already shipping thousands of units, but experts say there's still a way to go before we see these robots doing everyday jobs.
For now, China's betting big on smarter robots that can learn and adapt just like us.