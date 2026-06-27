AI agents in China will now have ID cards
What's the story
China is taking a major step toward regulating artificial intelligence (AI) agents by creating an identity system for them. The move comes as part of new national standards released by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR). The guidelines, aimed at establishing "Artificial Intelligence Agent Interconnection," seek to create a "closed-loop system" with a unified identity management framework for all AI agents.
Security measures
Guidelines detail sub-standards for AI agent connectivity
The newly released guidelines, China's first national standard on AI agent connectivity, are aimed at strengthening the institutional framework for secure cross-domain interaction of these agents. The standards detail seven sub-standards covering from overall architecture to specifics like identity code establishment and deployment of tools for AI agents. This move highlights Beijing's larger efforts to promote enterprise adoption of these technologies while ensuring their security as they rapidly enter real-world applications.
Cost efficiency
Unified framework expected to reduce development costs
The unified framework proposed by the new guidelines would enable enterprises to integrate standardized components for AI agents. This is expected to cut down on development costs and speed up product launch cycles. The move is in line with China's strategy of promoting technological innovation while ensuring safety and security in its implementation across different sectors.