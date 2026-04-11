China to launch its 1st rocket from international waters today
What's the story
China is gearing up to launch its first-ever rocket from the open waters of the South China Sea. The move is seen as a major step toward enhancing China's maritime launch capabilities. The Jielong-3 rocket, a 31-meter tall solid-fuel vehicle, is expected to lift off today at 7:30pm local time. It will be launched from Dong Fang Hang Tian Gang, a converted barge operating in international waters.
Rocket's voyage
A look at Jielong-3
The Jielong-3, which was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology for commercial missions, was transported from Haiyang in eastern Shandong province to the South China Sea. This marks its first long-distance, cross-sea deployment. The launch is part of China's efforts to establish a more flexible and long-range maritime launch capability.
Territorial tensions
Territorial disputes in the region
China claims sovereignty over most of the islands and rock features in the South China Sea, as well as their adjacent waters. However, these claims are contested by other countries in the region including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei. The upcoming rocket launch from international waters could further complicate these territorial disputes.
Future trends
Expert opinion on ocean launches
Rand Simberg, an aerospace engineer and space policy analyst from Wyoming, US, has weighed in on the trend of ocean launches. He said that China is "currently ahead" in this area. Simberg also stressed the importance of ocean launches for future space missions as land-based spaceports become overcrowded with increasing flight rates.