China to launch its 1st rocket from international waters today

China is gearing up to launch its first-ever rocket from the open waters of the South China Sea. The move is seen as a major step toward enhancing China's maritime launch capabilities. The Jielong-3 rocket, a 31-meter tall solid-fuel vehicle, is expected to lift off today at 7:30pm local time. It will be launched from Dong Fang Hang Tian Gang, a converted barge operating in international waters.

Rocket's voyage A look at Jielong-3 The Jielong-3, which was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology for commercial missions, was transported from Haiyang in eastern Shandong province to the South China Sea. This marks its first long-distance, cross-sea deployment. The launch is part of China's efforts to establish a more flexible and long-range maritime launch capability.

Territorial tensions Territorial disputes in the region China claims sovereignty over most of the islands and rock features in the South China Sea, as well as their adjacent waters. However, these claims are contested by other countries in the region including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei. The upcoming rocket launch from international waters could further complicate these territorial disputes.

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