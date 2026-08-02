Blackouts in China might become a thing of the past
What's the story
China is planning to leverage quantum technology, including precision sensors and computer simulations, to bolster its power grid and prevent blackouts. The move comes after a successful 18-month trial at a substation in Hefei, Anhui province. During the trial, quantum tech was effectively used for rapid detection and diagnosis of equipment defects and faults in the power system.
Tech advantage
Understanding quantum technology
Quantum technology leverages the physics of individual atoms, allowing them to exist in multiple states at once until measured.
This phenomenon, known as "superposition," can be utilized for various data measurement, computation, and communication tasks.
Although its practical applications are still in their infancy, quantum tech promises major benefits in terms of precision, speed, and security.
Expert opinion
Not a 'showpiece,' but a 'hard support': Expert
Tian Teng, a researcher with Anhui Electric Power Company, emphasized the practical benefits of quantum technology in power systems.
He said, "The operation has proved that quantum technology is not a 'showpiece,' but a 'hard support' for guaranteeing the power supply and promoting development."
This statement highlights the potential of quantum tech to play an essential role in ensuring reliable energy delivery and fostering growth.