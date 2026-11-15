China uses 3-D printing for 16.4-foot military fuselage component
China is stepping up its military aircraft game by using 3-D printing to make planes lighter, and easier to build.
The Shenyang Aircraft Design and Research Institute just rolled out a 16.4-foot-long structural component for an aircraft's central fuselage, meaning fewer parts and faster assembly.
Shenyang Institute 3-D prints heat exchangers
They're also 3-D printing advanced parts like heat exchangers for air intakes, which pack multiple jobs into a single unit.
To handle tricky issues like thermal stress, deformation, and cracks, the team uses smart techniques such as segmented printing and fusion joining.
With over 20 years of experience, Shenyang's know-how is now involved in the development of several Chinese military aircraft, including the J-8, J-11, J-15, and J-35, making production more efficient and designs more flexible for whatever comes next.