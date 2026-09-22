China might ban 'intimate' AI companions for minors
What's the story
China's top internet regulator has proposed new rules to protect minors from the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) companions. The guidelines, titled "Ensuring minors' safe and healthy use of the internet," seek to ban social media platforms and game developers from providing "virtual intimacy services" to users under 18. This comes as AI-powered virtual companions have become increasingly popular in the country.
Regulatory measures
Regulations would restrict social networking between strangers
The proposed rules also seek to ban online platforms from offering "virtual relatives or companions."
They would prohibit services that could "induce minors to become addicted or otherwise harm, or may seriously affect, their physical and mental health."
The regulations would also restrict social networking services between strangers, except for those over 16 who earn their own wages.
User safety
Platforms must activate minors mode
The proposed regulations require platforms to activate a minors' mode when offering online games, social networking sites, and AI services that "could affect the cognition of" users under 16.
This is part of a broader effort by China's Cyberspace Administration to ensure the safe and healthy use of the internet by minors.