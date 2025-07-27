China's AI ambitions take center stage at Shanghai conference

More than 800 companies showcased over 3,000 products

More than 800 companies brought over 3,000 products to the expo. DeepSeek's latest AI model grabbed attention for matching US rivals at a much lower price.

Meanwhile, Unitree unveiled its G1 android and teased a full-size R1 humanoid robot coming soon for under $6,000.

Baidu also introduced "digital humans"—AI agents built to make smarter decisions and work better with people—making it clear that China's aiming high in the global AI race.