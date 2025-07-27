Next Article
China's AI ambitions take center stage at Shanghai conference
Shanghai just hosted the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, where China showcased its growing tech skills.
The event was packed with new humanoid robots, advanced AI models, and even an announcement from Premier Li Qiang about a fresh organization to help guide AI development.
More than 800 companies showcased over 3,000 products
More than 800 companies brought over 3,000 products to the expo. DeepSeek's latest AI model grabbed attention for matching US rivals at a much lower price.
Meanwhile, Unitree unveiled its G1 android and teased a full-size R1 humanoid robot coming soon for under $6,000.
Baidu also introduced "digital humans"—AI agents built to make smarter decisions and work better with people—making it clear that China's aiming high in the global AI race.