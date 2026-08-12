China's experimental maglev hits 800km/h world record in Hubei
Technology
China's experimental maglev train has hit a wild new world record, reaching 800km/h in only 5.3 seconds.
The test happened on a short track in Hubei, with the train using magnetic levitation to float above the rails and cut down on friction.
It even managed to stop over roughly 200 meters after hitting top speed.
Prototype maglev far exceeds commercial speeds
This isn't your average passenger train; it's a prototype built to push what high-speed travel could look like in the future.
Earlier versions already broke records at 650km/h and 798km/h, but this latest test takes things up a notch.
While commercial maglevs usually max out around 320km/h, these breakthroughs could open doors for everything from next-generation trains to advances in rocketry and aerospace technology.