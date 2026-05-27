China's mega engine tests Chi closed-cycle kerosene-liquid-oxygen engine 1,000 seconds
China's Mega Engine team has pulled off a successful test of its new Chi engine, a closed-cycle kerosene-liquid-oxygen propulsion system.
The engine ran for 1,000 seconds across several tests, showing off quick starts and steady performance.
This puts Chi on track to power future lunar and interplanetary missions.
Chi thrust 35-75t sea-level 87t vacuum
Mega Engine began operations in early 2024; its Chi engine can adjust its thrust from 35 to 75 tons at sea level and about 87 tons in vacuum, making it super flexible for different rockets.
It's part of China's push for reusable and efficient space technology, right alongside its even bigger Yan engine in development.
With private companies like Landspace also breaking records, China's space scene is moving fast and aiming high.