China's mega engine tests Chi closed-cycle kerosene-liquid-oxygen engine 1,000 seconds

Chi thrust 35-75t sea-level 87t vacuum

Mega Engine began operations in early 2024; its Chi engine can adjust its thrust from 35 to 75 tons at sea level and about 87 tons in vacuum, making it super flexible for different rockets.

It's part of China's push for reusable and efficient space technology, right alongside its even bigger Yan engine in development.

With private companies like Landspace also breaking records, China's space scene is moving fast and aiming high.