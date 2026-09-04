China's Niutech, anonymous global energy major to build plastic-to-jet plant
Technology
China's Niutech is teaming up with an anonymous global energy major to build a plant that turns plastic waste into sustainable jet fuel.
Using pyrolysis (a process that heats plastics without oxygen), they plan to produce 10,000 to 50,000 tons of eco-friendly aviation fuel each year.
Plant's on-site processing lowers costs
The facility will handle everything on-site, skipping steps such as washing or sorting plastics, which keeps costs down and makes things run more smoothly.
With nearly 40 years in the game, Niutech hopes this project sets a new standard for turning trash into fuel, just as the world is pushing for more green aviation options thanks to stricter rules and climate goals.