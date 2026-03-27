China's Yuxing 3-06 tests robotic arm refueling satellites in orbit
China's Yuxing 3-06 satellite, launched on March 16, 2026, has successfully tested a robotic arm designed to refuel satellites while they're still in orbit.
The arm, built with spring-loaded tubes and motorized cables, managed to insert a nozzle into a dummy fuel port at speeds close to 27048km/h.
Pretty impressive precision for something flying that fast.
Yuxing 3-06 built for commercial refueling
If this tech takes off, we could see actual space gas stations that top off satellites instead of letting them run out of fuel and turn into space junk.
That means longer satellite lifespans and less debris floating around Earth.
Unlike earlier projects like DARPA's Orbital Express (which was more about the mechanics), Yuxing 3-06 is built with big commercial use in mind, so real-world impact might not be far off.