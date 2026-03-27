China's Yuxing 3-06 tests robotic arm refueling satellites in orbit

Yuxing 3-06 built for commercial refueling

If this tech takes off, we could see actual space gas stations that top off satellites instead of letting them run out of fuel and turn into space junk.

That means longer satellite lifespans and less debris floating around Earth.

Unlike earlier projects like DARPA's Orbital Express (which was more about the mechanics), Yuxing 3-06 is built with big commercial use in mind, so real-world impact might not be far off.