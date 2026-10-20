Chinese AI tool Artex used in cyberattacks on Japanese businesses
A Chinese AI tool called Artex has been used in a wave of cyberattacks hitting Japanese businesses, from restaurants to car rentals, putting data of millions at risk.
Security experts at GMO Internet Group say Japan was the main target in these breaches.
Artex creators restrict access after misuse
Artex started out as a cybersecurity solution but has ended up being misused for hacking, which led its creators to restrict access after similar problems in South Korea.
Six internet servers launching AI-powered attacks were found, and each server was broadly categorized by industries such as finance, e-commerce, and logistics.
With threats rising, the head of the ruling party's cybersecurity committee said a "state of emergency" had been reached over emerging threats and law enforcement agencies shared this information.