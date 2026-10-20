Chinese AI tool Artex used in cyberattacks on Japanese businesses

Artex started out as a cybersecurity solution but has ended up being misused for hacking, which led its creators to restrict access after similar problems in South Korea.

Six internet servers launching AI-powered attacks were found, and each server was broadly categorized by industries such as finance, e-commerce, and logistics.

With threats rising, the head of the ruling party's cybersecurity committee said a "state of emergency" had been reached over emerging threats and law enforcement agencies shared this information.