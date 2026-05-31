This algorithm may allow drones to autonomously kill humans

Technological advancement

Swarms of drones to operate independently

The HG-STR algorithm is the first of its kind to achieve a 100% kill rate while being fast enough for modern warfare. This is a major leap from traditional algorithms that treat all information (friend, foe, terrain) as the same type of data. The new technology could pave the way for swarms of drones to operate independently in high-risk environments with just one command: find and kill them all.