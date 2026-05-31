This algorithm may allow drones to autonomously kill humans
What's the story
A team of researchers from Northwestern China has developed a revolutionary algorithm, HG-STR (Heterogeneous Graph Spatio-Temporal Reasoning), that could change the face of drone warfare. The new technology enables a fleet of fixed-wing drones to autonomously scour a large battlefield and eliminate all enemy targets, even in jamming and obscured conditions. The peer-reviewed paper detailing this breakthrough was published in China's leading aviation journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica.
Technological advancement
Swarms of drones to operate independently
The HG-STR algorithm is the first of its kind to achieve a 100% kill rate while being fast enough for modern warfare. This is a major leap from traditional algorithms that treat all information (friend, foe, terrain) as the same type of data. The new technology could pave the way for swarms of drones to operate independently in high-risk environments with just one command: find and kill them all.
Expert opinion
Technology could lead to fully autonomous drone warfare
A Beijing-based defense expert, who chose to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak with the media, said that most drone operations today are still remotely controlled by human pilots. However, this new technology could change that scenario completely. "This technology suggests a future where swarms of drones could be sent into a high-risk, jammed environment, cut off from human command with a single final order: find and kill them all," the expert said.