Chinese astronauts celebrate Lunar New Year in space
Technology
The Shenzhou-21 crew—Zhang Lu, Wu Fei, and Zhang Hongzhang—marked over 100 days in orbit by celebrating Lunar New Year aboard the Tiangong space station.
In mid-February, they filmed a Spring Festival music video while floating 400km above Earth.
Song references China's space achievements
Their song, "The Five-Starred Red Flag Flies in Space," references China's space achievements.
The crew decorated with red lanterns and paper crafts, and even enjoyed traditional dumplings for good luck.
Want to check it out? State media released the music video in mid-February.