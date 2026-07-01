This emotional humanoid robot can become your personal companion

Product details

U1 comes in male and female versions

The U1 comes in male and female versions, standing 183cm and 168cm tall, respectively. It is available in Lite, Pro, and Ultra variants with prices ranging from CNY 119,800 to CNY 990,000. The robot has 88 servo joints and a silicone exterior. An emotional AI model runs locally on Rockchip's RK3588 processor with user data stored on the device instead of being uploaded to the cloud.