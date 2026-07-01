This emotional humanoid robot can become your personal companion
What's the story
UBTech Robotics, the world's first publicly traded humanoid robot company, has unveiled a new consumer-focused robot. The U1 is designed specifically for personal companionship and comes with lifelike silicone skin and emotional artificial intelligence (AI). The launch marks a major shift as Chinese tech firms are increasingly moving robots from industrial applications to domestic use.
Product details
U1 comes in male and female versions
The U1 comes in male and female versions, standing 183cm and 168cm tall, respectively. It is available in Lite, Pro, and Ultra variants with prices ranging from CNY 119,800 to CNY 990,000. The robot has 88 servo joints and a silicone exterior. An emotional AI model runs locally on Rockchip's RK3588 processor with user data stored on the device instead of being uploaded to the cloud.
Interaction abilities
It can hold conversations and maintain eye contact
Unlike most humanoid robots that are designed for industrial use, the U1 is specifically made for interaction with users in domestic settings. The robot "can hold conversations, maintain eye contact with users, and is available for sale only to adults." This makes it a unique addition to the growing trend of using robots in everyday life.