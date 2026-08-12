Chinese farmer loses 25 acres after following AI pesticide advice
Technology
A farmer in China lost about 25 acres of sesame crop after following pesticide advice from an AI chatbot.
Wu, 67, had trusted the bot for nearly a year with good results, but this time its recommended mix caused his young plants to begin withering and dying within a day, wiping out both weeds and crops.
Farmer Wu warns against trusting AI
In a video interview, Wu urged others not to trust AI blindly: "If you spray it, the next day the seedlings won't survive."
His story is a reminder that while tech can help, double-checking with real experts still matters, a lesson relevant far beyond farming.