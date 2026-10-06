Chinese government accelerates move from Windows 10 to local Linux
Technology
China's government is moving away from Windows 10 (China Government Edition) and switching certain agencies over to local Linux systems, according to Bloomberg.
This shift is all about boosting tech independence and responding to security worries.
The plan also speeds up the retirement of this special Windows version, which was originally set for February 2027.
Kylin OS and UnionTech OS considered
China hasn't named the exact Linux versions yet, but Kylin OS and UnionTech OS are top contenders (shares for their makers even jumped on the news).
The switch means lots of app testing and retraining for staff, but it's not a blanket ban: Windows Home China 11 is still available.
So it's more of a careful transition than an all-out tech breakup.