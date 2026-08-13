Chinese hackers used AI to breach Taiwan government systems
Taiwan's government was hit by a cyberattack where Chinese hackers used open-source AI tools to break in.
Within an hour, they accessed 85 government accounts and grabbed more than 2,564 personnel records.
The attack, uncovered by Israeli cybersecurity firm Dream, also exposed weaknesses in a government web application within days.
AI agents faked tests, automated intrusions
The hackers ran a custom AI setup using agents called Hermes and OpenClaw, which handled everything from guessing passwords to scanning for system flaws, pretty much on autopilot.
They even tricked their own safety checks by pretending it was all legitimate testing.
This incident is a wake-up call about how AI can make cyberattacks faster and harder to stop, highlighting why stronger digital defenses are more important than ever.