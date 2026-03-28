This Chinese silicon-based chip can revolutionize quantum computing

A team of researchers from the Shenzhen International Quantum Academy in China has developed a silicon-based quantum chip capable of executing a complete set of error-detecting logical operations. This is the first time such an achievement has been made, marking a significant milestone in the quest for reliable quantum computers. The study was published in Nature Nanotechnology.

Technological advancement It has built-in error checks The silicon quantum chip can process quantum information with built-in error checks. This capability has been seen in platforms like superconducting circuits but never before in silicon. The team believes that the essential components for a widely applicable error-tolerant quantum computer are now available in this common material, which is already used in smartphones, laptops, and data centers.

Practical application Solving complex problems The researchers also used the silicon quantum chip to calculate the lowest-energy state of a water molecule. The result was close to the theoretical value, demonstrating that this approach is feasible for running practical quantum algorithms. This further emphasizes the potential of silicon-based quantum chips in solving complex problems that will overwhelm even the fastest conventional computers.

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