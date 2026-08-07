Chinese researchers develop living Cordyceps fabric that heals and regrows
Chinese researchers have made a textile using Cordyceps militaris fungus that's alive, literally.
This fabric can heal itself if it gets cut, grow new layers when fed nutrients, and breaks down almost entirely in soil within 41 days.
Unlike most fungal materials that lose their living abilities during processing, this one keeps its cells active.
The study was published in Science Advances.
Fabric grows logos, colored by yeast
The fabric can be repaired by adding fresh mycelium, which bonds naturally. You can even grow logos or patterns right onto it with nutrients.
Engineered yeast gives the material different colors, while extra fungal coatings make it UV-protected, water-resistant, and self-cleaning.
A prototype dress showed off these perks: the repaired samples handled multiple repairs and almost completely broke down in soil.
This could mean a greener alternative to traditional fashion materials, and the researchers identified areas for optimization before the material is scaled up further.