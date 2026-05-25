The device is 10,000 times more accurate than conventional methods

This handheld device can detect cancer from a blood drop

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:17 pm May 25, 202601:17 pm

What's the story

A team of researchers from Westlake University, Hangzhou, has developed a handheld device that could soon be used to screen for early-stage cancer from a single drop of blood. The innovative technology, which was mentioned in the journal Nature Photonics, is said to be 10,000 times more accurate than conventional methods. The research was led by Wen Liaoyong, an associate professor and independent principal investigator at Westlake University's School of Engineering.