Chinese scientists solve 160-year-old problem of turning coal into medicines
What's the story
In a major scientific breakthrough, a team of researchers from Peking University have found a way that could enable China's coal-based chemical industry to produce valuable medicinal compounds. The study, published in the journal Nature, details how the team led by Jiao Ning solved a chemical problem that had remained unsolved for over 160 years. They efficiently converted inexpensive industrial feedstock olefins into high-value alkynes under mild conditions.
Impact
Potential impact on China's coal-based chemical industry
The breakthrough not only changes the way we think about molecular synthesis, but also opens up new possibilities for China's coal-based chemical industry. It could pave the way for this sector to start producing high-value fine chemicals. This strategic move shows how China's chemical industry has been thinking in recent years: it can create more value without needing more oil through innovative ideas.
Chemistry basics
Importance of olefins and alkynes in organic chemistry
To fully appreciate this achievement, one must understand two key components of organic chemistry: olefins and alkynes. They are two fundamental building blocks. These compounds are essential in many chemical reactions and processes, making their efficient conversion a major advancement in the field.