China: 110 humanoid robots set Guinness record with synchronized dance

The robots, dubbed Expedition A3, were developed by Chinese robotics company AgiBot.

They used the company's LinkBots cluster-control platform and ultra-wideband positioning technology to perform coordinated dance sequences and change formations.

The demonstration tested whether a large number of humanoid robots could maintain precise positioning while carrying out movements together.

It also showcased their ability to move through space in a coordinated manner with jumps, flips, repositioning, and formation changes.