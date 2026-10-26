China: 110 humanoid robots set Guinness record with synchronized dance
What's the story
In a major milestone for China's humanoid robotics industry, 110 robots have performed a synchronized dance routine in Jinan, Shandong province. The event was held on October 24 and has now been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest number of humanoid robots dancing in unison. The display highlighted advances in technology needed to coordinate large groups of robots with precise movements.
Technological prowess
Robots were developed by Chinese robotics company AgiBot
The robots, dubbed Expedition A3, were developed by Chinese robotics company AgiBot.
They used the company's LinkBots cluster-control platform and ultra-wideband positioning technology to perform coordinated dance sequences and change formations.
The demonstration tested whether a large number of humanoid robots could maintain precise positioning while carrying out movements together.
It also showcased their ability to move through space in a coordinated manner with jumps, flips, repositioning, and formation changes.
Future applications
Robots will be used in various sectors now
Post this record-setting event, the robots will be deployed in cultural and tourism performances, public services, scientific research, and education.
The demonstration also highlights a wider shift in China's robotics sector from showcasing individual machines to exploring how multiple robots can operate together in practical settings.
This move is aimed at expanding the use of humanoid robots beyond demonstrations and into industrial and service-sector applications.
Adoption hurdles
Need to prove reliability in unpredictable environments
Despite the advances in positioning and multi-robot coordination, humanoid robots still need to prove their reliability in unpredictable environments before widespread adoption.
Factors like changes in lighting and ground surfaces, as well as unexpected obstacles, can affect how robots move and respond to their surroundings.
Small errors can also accumulate during prolonged tasks involving multiple steps, making reliability a key consideration for businesses evaluating the technology.