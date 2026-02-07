This method can convert CO2 and water into fuel
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, a team of Chinese scientists has developed a plant-inspired technique to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and water into valuable chemicals. The process uses solar energy and is inspired by photosynthesis, the natural process where plants use sunlight, CO2, and water to produce energy. The researchers believe this method could provide a sustainable fuel source in the future.
Technological advancement
New material can store small amounts of electrical energy
The research team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has developed a new material. This innovative substance can store small amounts of electrical energy, which is key to driving chemical reactions efficiently. When combined with catalysts that convert CO2 into different chemicals, this material facilitates the solar-driven production of carbon monoxide.
Fuel prospects
Research could lead to more sustainable fuels
The carbon monoxide produced through this method can be further converted into fuel. This development could offer a possible alternative for hard-to-electrify sectors such as aviation and shipping. The research team described their work as establishing "a bioinspired charge reservoir strategy for efficient carbon dioxide photoreduction, providing a universal approach to solar fuel production." The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications last week.