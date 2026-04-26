This Chinese battery can run on coal!
What's the story
Chinese scientists have developed a revolutionary "battery" that can generate electricity from coal without any carbon dioxide emissions. The invention, called a zero-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell (ZC-DCFC), was created by a team led by Xie Heping from Shenzhen University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The new technology challenges the traditional perception of coal-fired power as heavily polluting with high carbon footprints and low efficiency.
Working principle
How does the new battery work?
The ZC-DCFC works by pulverizing, drying, purifying, and pre-treating coal before feeding it into the anode chamber of the cell. Oxygen is then supplied to the cathode. Inside this system, the fine coal powder undergoes electrochemical oxidation across an oxide membrane. This process directly generates electricity without any intermediate steam cycle or mechanical turbine.
Carbon capture
Capturing and converting CO2 emissions
At the anode outlet of the ZC-DCFC, high-purity carbon dioxide generated by the reaction is captured in situ. This CO2 is then catalytically converted into valuable chemical feedstocks like synthesis gas or mineralized into compounds like sodium bicarbonate. This process not only prevents greenhouse gas emissions but also turns waste into useful resources.