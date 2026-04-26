This Chinese battery can run on coal!

The ZC-DCFC works by pulverizing, drying, purifying, and pre-treating coal before feeding it into the anode chamber of the cell. Oxygen is then supplied to the cathode. Inside this system, the fine coal powder undergoes electrochemical oxidation across an oxide membrane. This process directly generates electricity without any intermediate steam cycle or mechanical turbine.

Carbon capture

Capturing and converting CO2 emissions

At the anode outlet of the ZC-DCFC, high-purity carbon dioxide generated by the reaction is captured in situ. This CO2 is then catalytically converted into valuable chemical feedstocks like synthesis gas or mineralized into compounds like sodium bicarbonate. This process not only prevents greenhouse gas emissions but also turns waste into useful resources.