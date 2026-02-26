Chinese scientists reverse diabetes in humans using stem-cell transplant

In a groundbreaking development, Chinese scientists have successfully reversed type-2 diabetes through stem-cell therapy. The research involved transplanting healthy pancreatic cells to mimic the function of insulin in the body. This marks a major milestone in diabetes treatment as it eliminates the need for patients to rely on injectable insulin or medication for blood sugar management.

Treatment process What is stem-cell therapy? The stem cells used in the therapy are obtained from either the patient or a donor. These cells are then exposed to chemical and genetic signals in a laboratory setting, directing them to become pancreatic islet cells, specifically beta cells that produce insulin. Once reprogrammed, these cells are grown into clusters that mimic healthy pancreatic tissue and can sense blood glucose changes.

Post-transplant care Insulin-producing clusters are then transplanted into the body The insulin-producing clusters are then transplanted into the patient's body, usually in the abdomen. After transplantation, these cells function like healthy pancreatic beta cells, sensing rising blood glucose levels and releasing insulin as needed. This could drastically reduce or eliminate the need for external insulin injections for patients.

