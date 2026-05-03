Chinese study suggests omega-3 may accelerate cognitive decline in genetically-at-risk-for-Alzheimer's
Surprising new research from China suggests omega-3 supplements, usually seen as brain boosters, could actually make memory and attention decline faster in people genetically at risk for Alzheimer's.
The study tracked more than 800 participants and found those taking omega-3s lost cognitive skills more quickly than those who didn't, challenging what many of us thought about these supplements.
Researchers urge caution and more studies
The decline wasn't linked to typical Alzheimer's markers like brain plaques, but instead to changes in how brain cells communicate.
Researchers say this unexpected effect means we should be careful with supplement use and dosage, especially in people with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's.
They are calling for more studies to really understand what is going on here.