Chinese universities bought banned US AI chips: Report

US senators want full stop on NVIDIA chip exports to China

This situation shows how tricky it is to actually enforce tech bans.

Things heated up after three people associated with Super Micro were charged with helping smuggle at least $2.5 billion of US AI technology to China.

Now, some US senators want a full stop on NVIDIA chip exports to China.

All this comes as the US and China keep clashing over who gets access to advanced AI technology, and what it could mean for national security down the line.