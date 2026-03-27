Chinese universities bought banned US AI chips: Report
Chinese universities, including some tied to the military, have managed to buy servers with restricted US AI chips, like NVIDIA's A100, even though these have been banned from export since 2022.
Beihang University and Harbin Institute of Technology, both on the US export blacklist, were among those who got their hands on this tech in 2025-2026.
US senators want full stop on NVIDIA chip exports to China
This situation shows how tricky it is to actually enforce tech bans.
Things heated up after three people associated with Super Micro were charged with helping smuggle at least $2.5 billion of US AI technology to China.
Now, some US senators want a full stop on NVIDIA chip exports to China.
All this comes as the US and China keep clashing over who gets access to advanced AI technology, and what it could mean for national security down the line.