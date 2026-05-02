Chinese users use ex-partner.skill to recreate exes with AI
Technology
In China, people are turning to AI to help get over breakups by creating digital versions of their exes.
With a tool called Ex-partner.skill, you can upload old chats and social media posts to build an AI that talks and reacts like your partner, basically letting you revisit the relationship in a virtual way.
China experts warn privacy relationship risks
There are some real concerns here. Using someone's data without their OK could break privacy laws—lawyer Zhong points out the legal risks.
Plus, marriage consultant Wanqiu warns that relying too much on these digital "exes" might make it harder to move on or start new relationships.
It's a reminder that while tech can help us heal, it also changes how we process feelings in today's digital world.