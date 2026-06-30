Chris Williams and Jessica Meir swap Canadarm2 wrist on ISS

Spare Canadarm2 wrist already on board

Canadarm2 has been keeping the ISS running smoothly since 2001, handling everything from station maintenance to docking visiting spacecraft.

It was built to last, with parts that can be swapped out as needed, like this one.

Williams and Meir know their way around spacewalks, and with a spare part already on board, they're ready to give the trusty arm another lease on life.