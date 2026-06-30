Chris Williams and Jessica Meir swap Canadarm2 wrist on ISS
Technology
NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir are set for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk this Tuesday, June 30, to repair the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm.
You can catch the action live starting at 7am EDT (11am GMT).
Their main job? Swapping out a stubborn wrist joint that stopped working in May.
Spare Canadarm2 wrist already on board
Canadarm2 has been keeping the ISS running smoothly since 2001, handling everything from station maintenance to docking visiting spacecraft.
It was built to last, with parts that can be swapped out as needed, like this one.
Williams and Meir know their way around spacewalks, and with a spare part already on board, they're ready to give the trusty arm another lease on life.