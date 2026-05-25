Christopher Olah warns AI could reshape jobs, urges oversight

Olah urges support for displaced workers

Olah believes we have a real responsibility to help anyone whose job is replaced by AI.

He urged society to work together so people aren't left behind, saying those affected should be supported and given new opportunities.

He also pointed out that if only wealthy countries control AI, it could make global inequality worse.

Plus, as AI gets more complex (and sometimes acts in ways that feel almost human), he thinks it's even more important to keep our values front and center when developing these systems.