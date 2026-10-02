Chrome's Gemini AI flaw could let extensions access private pages
Technology
A major flaw was found in Google Chrome's Gemini AI feature that could let bad browser extensions sneak into private pages and mess with your data.
Security experts at Palo Alto Networks discovered the issue, and the best fix is simple: update your Chrome to version 143.0.7499.192 or newer to stay safe.
Google rolled out January 2026 fixes
After hearing about the problem last year, Google rolled out fixes for Windows, Mac, and Linux in January 2026.
Anupam Upadhyaya, SVP, Product Management, Prisma SASE, Palo Alto Networks, said, "Innovation can't come at the expense of security."