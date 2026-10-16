Cincinnati Children's Hospital reports Otarmeni targets OTOF deafness in children
Big news from Cincinnati Children's Hospital: a new gene therapy called Otarmeni is helping children born with profound deafness actually hear.
The treatment targets a specific OTOF gene mutation and has already made a real difference: two young siblings from Uzbekistan were part of the Otarmeni clinical trial, and Abdu's hearing improved within four weeks.
Early trial yields 70 dB hearing
In early trials, nine of the first 12 study participants could hear sounds down to at least 70 decibels within six months of treatment.
The process is pretty straightforward: doctors deliver the therapy directly into the cochlea with a process similar to receiving a cochlear implant.
Dr. John Greinwald Jr. said this breakthrough could mean fewer children needing cochlear implants, offering new hope for families dealing with genetic deafness.