Citizen Lab and Confiant expose Israeli discover-tech spying via ads
Technology
Turns out, an Israeli ad agency called Discover-Tech has been secretly using online ads to spy on people and even hack devices.
Researchers at Citizen Lab and Confiant uncovered the operation, which targeted big names like the Pentagon and Al Jazeera, just by placing malicious ads.
Discover-Tech banned by major platforms
Discover-Tech managed to get its ads onto over 120,000 websites and 75,000 apps through networks like Google and Comcast.
This let spyware companies tap into sensitive places, including the United Nations and government sites.
After getting caught, Discover-Tech was banned from major platforms for breaking the rules, highlighting just how risky online ads can be for everyone's privacy.