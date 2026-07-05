Claire Parfitt leads ESA Mars planning after cleaning space toilets
Claire Parfitt leads a team planning for the future human and robotic exploration of Mars at the European Space Agency, but her story started in 2001, ahead of the center's June 2001 opening, with work experience cleaning space toilets at Leicester's National Space Centre.
At just 14, after her NASA application was turned down, she landed this role and helped prepare the center for its big opening in 2001.
Claire Parfitt contributed to ExoMars rover
Encouraged by supportive science teachers and hands-on experience at the National Space Centre, Parfitt pursued physics and earned a PhD in spacecraft power systems engineering.
She has contributed to major projects like the ExoMars rover (launching in 2028) and now heads mission planning for Mars exploration, making sure future missions protect the planet and deliver lasting scientific impact.