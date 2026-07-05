Claire Parfitt leads ESA Mars planning after cleaning space toilets Technology Jul 05, 2026

Claire Parfitt leads a team planning for the future human and robotic exploration of Mars at the European Space Agency, but her story started in 2001, ahead of the center's June 2001 opening, with work experience cleaning space toilets at Leicester's National Space Centre.

At just 14, after her NASA application was turned down, she landed this role and helped prepare the center for its big opening in 2001.