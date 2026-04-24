Claude AI can now pull data from your everyday apps

Anthropic has expanded its AI model, Claude, to include connectors for a range of personal apps. The new integration covers popular platforms such as Audible, Spotify , Uber Eats, AllTrails, TripAdvisor and Instacart, among others. This update comes after the previous support for work-related apps like Microsoft products.

User interaction App suggestions during conversations The latest update from Anthropic will enrich user experience by suggesting relevant connected apps during conversations. For instance, if you are talking about hiking, Claude could suggest AllTrails for recommendations. This feature is similar to the app connectors already available in OpenAI's ChatGPT for Spotify and other services.

Privacy assurance Your data is safe: Anthropic Anthropic has assured users that their data from connected apps won't be used to train its models. The company also stressed that the app won't see other conversations with Claude. Users can disconnect any app at any time, ensuring complete control over their data. Further, Anthropic has promised there are no paid placements or sponsored answers in conversations with Claude for an unbiased experience.

Advertisement