Claude AI can now pull data from your everyday apps
What's the story
Anthropic has expanded its AI model, Claude, to include connectors for a range of personal apps. The new integration covers popular platforms such as Audible, Spotify, Uber Eats, AllTrails, TripAdvisor and Instacart, among others. This update comes after the previous support for work-related apps like Microsoft products.
User interaction
App suggestions during conversations
The latest update from Anthropic will enrich user experience by suggesting relevant connected apps during conversations. For instance, if you are talking about hiking, Claude could suggest AllTrails for recommendations. This feature is similar to the app connectors already available in OpenAI's ChatGPT for Spotify and other services.
Privacy assurance
Your data is safe: Anthropic
Anthropic has assured users that their data from connected apps won't be used to train its models. The company also stressed that the app won't see other conversations with Claude. Users can disconnect any app at any time, ensuring complete control over their data. Further, Anthropic has promised there are no paid placements or sponsored answers in conversations with Claude for an unbiased experience.
User verification
More updates on app interactions
In cases where multiple apps are relevant, Claude will show results from both "ranked by what's most useful." This way, users get the best possible information. Also, before taking actions like making a purchase or reservation using a connected app, Claude will ask for user confirmation. This extra layer of security is to ensure that users are fully aware and in control of their interactions with these apps.